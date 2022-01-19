 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: BOK Financial Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 8:09am   Comments
Share:
Recap: BOK Financial Q4 Earnings

 

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 07:55 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BOK Financial missed estimated earnings by 5.52%, reporting an EPS of $1.71 versus an estimate of $1.81, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $59.49 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.96, which was followed by a 0.33% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BOK Financial's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.78 1.82 1.92 1.92
EPS Actual 2.74 2.40 2.10 2.21
Revenue Estimate 450.51M 446.26M 470.02M 483.14M
Revenue Actual 510.06M 471.75M 444.32M 494.01M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (BOKF)

Preview: BOK Financial's Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com