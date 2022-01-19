Recap: BOK Financial Q4 Earnings

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 07:55 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BOK Financial missed estimated earnings by 5.52%, reporting an EPS of $1.71 versus an estimate of $1.81, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $59.49 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.96, which was followed by a 0.33% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BOK Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.78 1.82 1.92 1.92 EPS Actual 2.74 2.40 2.10 2.21 Revenue Estimate 450.51M 446.26M 470.02M 483.14M Revenue Actual 510.06M 471.75M 444.32M 494.01M

