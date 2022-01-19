Recap: BOK Financial Q4 Earnings
BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 07:55 AM.
Earnings
BOK Financial missed estimated earnings by 5.52%, reporting an EPS of $1.71 versus an estimate of $1.81, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $59.49 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.96, which was followed by a 0.33% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BOK Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.78
|1.82
|1.92
|1.92
|EPS Actual
|2.74
|2.40
|2.10
|2.21
|Revenue Estimate
|450.51M
|446.26M
|470.02M
|483.14M
|Revenue Actual
|510.06M
|471.75M
|444.32M
|494.01M
