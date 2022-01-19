State Street: Q4 Earnings Insights
State Street (NYSE:STT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
State Street beat estimated earnings by 6.38%, reporting an EPS of $2.0 versus an estimate of $1.88, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $136.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 2.39% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at State Street's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.92
|1.79
|1.35
|1.56
|EPS Actual
|2
|1.97
|1.47
|1.69
|Revenue Estimate
|2.96B
|2.94B
|2.87B
|2.82B
|Revenue Actual
|2.99B
|3.03B
|2.95B
|2.92B
