Recap: Commerce Bancshares Q4 Earnings

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Commerce Bancshares reported in-line EPS of $0.94 versus an estimate of $0.94, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $10.48 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 1.53% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Commerce Bancshares's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.99 1.02 0.95 0.94 EPS Actual 1.05 1.38 1.11 1.11 Revenue Estimate 349.85M 350.54M 347.09M 345.90M Revenue Actual 351.54M 347.12M 341.79M 344.88M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.