Recap: Commerce Bancshares Q4 Earnings
Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Commerce Bancshares reported in-line EPS of $0.94 versus an estimate of $0.94, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $10.48 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 1.53% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Commerce Bancshares's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.99
|1.02
|0.95
|0.94
|EPS Actual
|1.05
|1.38
|1.11
|1.11
|Revenue Estimate
|349.85M
|350.54M
|347.09M
|345.90M
|Revenue Actual
|351.54M
|347.12M
|341.79M
|344.88M
