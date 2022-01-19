 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Bank First Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 4:18am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Bank First Q4 Earnings

 

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bank First beat estimated earnings by 4.29%, reporting an EPS of $1.46 versus an estimate of $1.4, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $2.26 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 0.92% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bank First's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.42 1.37 1.46 1.32
EPS Actual 1.46 1.50 1.49 1.49
Revenue Estimate 28.00M 27.67M 29.16M 26.51M
Revenue Actual 27.96M 28.40M 28.30M 31.20M

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (BFC)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com