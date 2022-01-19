Recap: Bank First Q4 Earnings

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bank First beat estimated earnings by 4.29%, reporting an EPS of $1.46 versus an estimate of $1.4, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $2.26 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 0.92% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bank First's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.42 1.37 1.46 1.32 EPS Actual 1.46 1.50 1.49 1.49 Revenue Estimate 28.00M 27.67M 29.16M 26.51M Revenue Actual 27.96M 28.40M 28.30M 31.20M

