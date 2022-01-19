Recap: Bank First Q4 Earnings
Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Bank First beat estimated earnings by 4.29%, reporting an EPS of $1.46 versus an estimate of $1.4, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $2.26 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 0.92% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bank First's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.42
|1.37
|1.46
|1.32
|EPS Actual
|1.46
|1.50
|1.49
|1.49
|Revenue Estimate
|28.00M
|27.67M
|29.16M
|26.51M
|Revenue Actual
|27.96M
|28.40M
|28.30M
|31.20M
