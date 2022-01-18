 Skip to main content

Earnings Preview For Bank of America
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 10:04am   Comments
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-01-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Bank of America will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.76.

Bank of America bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 2.88% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bank of America's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.71 0.77 0.66 0.55
EPS Actual 0.85 1.03 0.86 0.59
Price Change % 2.88% -0.08% 1.06% -1.31%

Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America were trading at $47.91 as of January 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 46.34%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

