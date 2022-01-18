 Skip to main content

CytoSorbents Expects Upside FY21 Sales, Despite COVID-19 Headwinds
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 10:57am   Comments
CytoSorbents Corp (NASDAQ: CTSO) reported preliminary Q4 FY21 revenue of approximately $10.8 million, better than the consensus of $9.58 million. It reported revenue of $12.0 million in Q4 2020.

  • The company expects blended product gross margins to be approximately 80% for Q4 FY21, mixing higher margin direct and lower margin distributor and partner sales.
  • In its stockholder letter, CytoSorbents detailed it had a good 2021 with total revenue of $43.2 million (vs. the consensus of $41.95 million) and product sales of $40.1 million, both slightly ahead of results in 2020, despite headwinds from the COVID-19 pandemic. 
  • Cumulative CytoSorb treatments delivered exceeded 162,000, up 34% from approximately 121,000 at the end of 2020.
  • The company held a cash balance at the end of 2021 of approximately $54 million.
  • In Q1 2022, CytoSorbents plan to renew a $15 million term loan agreement with Bridge Bank, ensuring continued financial flexibility.
  • Price Action: CTSO shares are up 4.04% at $3.35 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

