Goldman Sachs Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Goldman Sachs Group missed estimated earnings by 7.84%, reporting an EPS of $10.81 versus an estimate of $11.73, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $898.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $4.82, which was followed by a 3.8% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Goldman Sachs Group's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 10.11 10.23 10.22 7.47 EPS Actual 14.93 15.02 18.60 12.08 Revenue Estimate 11.67B 12.17B 12.61B 9.99B Revenue Actual 13.61B 15.39B 17.70B 11.74B

