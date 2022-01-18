Goldman Sachs Group: Q4 Earnings Insights
Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Goldman Sachs Group missed estimated earnings by 7.84%, reporting an EPS of $10.81 versus an estimate of $11.73, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $898.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $4.82, which was followed by a 3.8% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Goldman Sachs Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|10.11
|10.23
|10.22
|7.47
|EPS Actual
|14.93
|15.02
|18.60
|12.08
|Revenue Estimate
|11.67B
|12.17B
|12.61B
|9.99B
|Revenue Actual
|13.61B
|15.39B
|17.70B
|11.74B
