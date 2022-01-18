 Skip to main content

Signature Bank: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 7:08am   Comments
Signature Bank: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 05:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Signature Bank beat estimated earnings by 10.15%, reporting an EPS of $4.34 versus an estimate of $3.94, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $150.20 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 4.4% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Signature Bank's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 3.72 3.14 2.85 2.89
EPS Actual 3.88 3.57 3.24 3.26
Revenue Estimate 513.37M 466.52M 430.65M 419.43M
Revenue Actual 512.24M 480.59M 439.21M 419.17M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

