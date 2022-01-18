Signature Bank: Q4 Earnings Insights
Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 05:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Signature Bank beat estimated earnings by 10.15%, reporting an EPS of $4.34 versus an estimate of $3.94, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $150.20 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 4.4% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Signature Bank's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|3.72
|3.14
|2.85
|2.89
|EPS Actual
|3.88
|3.57
|3.24
|3.26
|Revenue Estimate
|513.37M
|466.52M
|430.65M
|419.43M
|Revenue Actual
|512.24M
|480.59M
|439.21M
|419.17M
