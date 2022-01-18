Signature Bank: Q4 Earnings Insights

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 05:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Signature Bank beat estimated earnings by 10.15%, reporting an EPS of $4.34 versus an estimate of $3.94, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $150.20 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 4.4% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Signature Bank's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 3.72 3.14 2.85 2.89 EPS Actual 3.88 3.57 3.24 3.26 Revenue Estimate 513.37M 466.52M 430.65M 419.43M Revenue Actual 512.24M 480.59M 439.21M 419.17M

