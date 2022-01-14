 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Jim Cramer Says Wells Fargo Is 'The Number One Big Bank Stock To Own This Year'
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 14, 2022 3:30pm   Comments
Share:
Why Jim Cramer Says Wells Fargo Is 'The Number One Big Bank Stock To Own This Year'

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) is trading higher Friday after announcing better-than-expected financial results, while other big banks like JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) are falling after reporting earnings.

What Happened: Wells Fargo reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.38 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.12 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $20.86 billion, which came in well above the estimate of $18.78 billion.

Wells Fargo said loan demand was weak early in the year, but loans grew 5% in the second half of 2021 with growth stemming from both consumer and commercial portfolios.

Jim Cramer weighed in on Wells Fargo's earnings results in a letter to members of CNBC's "Investing Club."

See Also: Joe Terranova Weighs In On Wells Fargo Stock Following Bullish Analyst Calls

Cramer's Take: Commenting on the company's accelerating loan growth, Cramer said "This is a very good sign of things to come."

"Wells Fargo is one of the most interest rate sensitive banks we follow, meaning a steeper yield curve and higher rates will lead to stronger levels of profitability in the future," he said.

The Federal Reserve has been stressing the importance of cooling inflation, with multiple policymakers signaling they expect to start raising rates as soon as March.

"With multiple interest rates hikes laying ahead, cost savings driving expenses lower, and a balance sheet with plenty of capacity for additional capital returns, we continue to view Wells Fargo as the number one big bank stock to own this year," Cramer said.

WFC Price Action: Wells Fargo has traded as low as $29.68 over a 52-week period. It's making new 52-week highs during Friday's session.

The stock was up 3.31% at $57.86 at time of publication.

Photo: Mike Mozart from Flickr.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WFC)

Wells Fargo Whale Trades Spotted
Why Wells Fargo Shares Are Rising
What Was This Analyst's Quick Reaction To Wells Fargo And JPMorgan Q4 Earnings?
Recap: Wells Fargo Q4 Earnings
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Higher Ahead Of JPMorgan, Citigroup Earnings
5 Stocks To Watch For January 14, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Investing Club Jim CramerEarnings Long Ideas News Media Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com