$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2022 2:24pm   Comments
WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.0% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In WDFC: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.39 shares of WD-40 at the time with $100. This investment in WDFC would have produced an average annual return of 19.39%. Currently, WD-40 has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion.

WD-40's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

If you had invested $100 in WD-40 you would have approximately $593.32 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

