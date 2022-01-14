Recap: Wells Fargo Q4 Earnings
Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 06:48 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Wells Fargo beat estimated earnings by 23.21%, reporting an EPS of $1.38 versus an estimate of $1.12, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $2.93 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 6.78% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Wells Fargo's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.99
|0.97
|0.70
|0.60
|EPS Actual
|1.17
|1.38
|1.05
|0.64
|Revenue Estimate
|18.37B
|17.75B
|17.50B
|18.13B
|Revenue Actual
|18.83B
|20.27B
|18.06B
|17.93B
