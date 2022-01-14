 Skip to main content

Recap: Wells Fargo Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2022 7:07am   Comments
Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 06:48 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Wells Fargo beat estimated earnings by 23.21%, reporting an EPS of $1.38 versus an estimate of $1.12, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $2.93 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 6.78% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wells Fargo's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.99 0.97 0.70 0.60
EPS Actual 1.17 1.38 1.05 0.64
Revenue Estimate 18.37B 17.75B 17.50B 18.13B
Revenue Actual 18.83B 20.27B 18.06B 17.93B

