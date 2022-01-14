 Skip to main content

Recap: JPMorgan Chase Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2022 7:07am   Comments
Recap: JPMorgan Chase Q4 Earnings

 

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 06:47 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

JPMorgan Chase beat estimated earnings by 10.63%, reporting an EPS of $3.33 versus an estimate of $3.01, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $188.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.74, which was followed by a 1.53% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at JPMorgan Chase's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 3 3.20 3.1 2.62
EPS Actual 3.74 3.78 4.5 3.79
Revenue Estimate 29.76B 29.96B 30.52B 28.70B
Revenue Actual 30.44B 31.39B 33.12B 30.16B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

