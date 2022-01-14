Recap: JPMorgan Chase Q4 Earnings

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 06:47 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

JPMorgan Chase beat estimated earnings by 10.63%, reporting an EPS of $3.33 versus an estimate of $3.01, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $188.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.74, which was followed by a 1.53% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at JPMorgan Chase's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 3 3.20 3.1 2.62 EPS Actual 3.74 3.78 4.5 3.79 Revenue Estimate 29.76B 29.96B 30.52B 28.70B Revenue Actual 30.44B 31.39B 33.12B 30.16B

