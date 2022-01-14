Recap: JPMorgan Chase Q4 Earnings
JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 06:47 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
JPMorgan Chase beat estimated earnings by 10.63%, reporting an EPS of $3.33 versus an estimate of $3.01, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $188.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.74, which was followed by a 1.53% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at JPMorgan Chase's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|3
|3.20
|3.1
|2.62
|EPS Actual
|3.74
|3.78
|4.5
|3.79
|Revenue Estimate
|29.76B
|29.96B
|30.52B
|28.70B
|Revenue Actual
|30.44B
|31.39B
|33.12B
|30.16B
