 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For January 14, 2022

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2022 4:24am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For January 14, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) to report quarterly earnings at $3.01 per share on revenue of $29.90 billion before the opening bell. JPMorgan shares gained 0.6% to $169.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: GTIM) said same store sales fell 2.5% year-over-year for its Good Times brand for its first quarter ended December 28, 2021. Its same store sales, however, surged 24.0% for its Bad Daddy’s brand during the same period. Good Times Restaurants shares climbed 7.5% to $4.85 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) to have earned $1.37 per share on revenue of $16.77 billion for the latest quarter. The bank will release earnings before the markets open. Citigroup shares gained 0.6% to $68.16 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Before the opening bell, BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $10.15 per share on revenue of $5.17 billion. BlackRock shares fell 0.3% to $864.99 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $18.78 billion before the opening bell. Wells Fargo shares rose 0.5% to $56.26 in after-hours trading.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BLK + C)

Earnings Scheduled For January 14, 2022
Looking At BlackRock's Recent Whale Trades
Earnings Season To Push Financial Sector To New Highs? XLF Analysis And Forecast
Earnings Preview For BlackRock
Citigroup's Earnings: A Preview
4 Large-Cap Financial Stocks To Watch This Week With Earnings Ahead
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com