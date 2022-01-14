5 Stocks To Watch For January 14, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: GTIM) said same store sales fell 2.5% year-over-year for its Good Times brand for its first quarter ended December 28, 2021. Its same store sales, however, surged 24.0% for its Bad Daddy's brand during the same period. Good Times Restaurants shares climbed 7.5% to $4.85 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: GTIM) said same store sales fell 2.5% year-over-year for its Good Times brand for its first quarter ended December 28, 2021. Its same store sales, however, surged 24.0% for its Bad Daddy’s brand during the same period. Good Times Restaurants shares climbed 7.5% to $4.85 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) to have earned $1.37 per share on revenue of $16.77 billion for the latest quarter. The bank will release earnings before the markets open. Citigroup shares gained 0.6% to $68.16 in after-hours trading.

