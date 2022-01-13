 Skip to main content

Earnings Preview For JPMorgan Chase
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 13, 2022 10:05am   Comments
JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-01-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that JPMorgan Chase will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.98.

JPMorgan Chase bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.74, which was followed by a 1.53% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at JPMorgan Chase's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 3 3.20 3.1 2.62
EPS Actual 3.74 3.78 4.5 3.79
Price Change % 1.53% -0.34% 0.63% -1.79%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase were trading at $168.44 as of January 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 22.02%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

If you want to track all upcoming earnings announcements, check out our Earnings Calendar here

 

