Delta Air Lines: Q4 Earnings Insights
Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Delta Air Lines beat estimated earnings by 69.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.13, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $5.50 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 0.41% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Delta Air Lines's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.17
|-1.40
|-3.13
|-2.51
|EPS Actual
|0.30
|-1.07
|-3.55
|-2.53
|Revenue Estimate
|8.40B
|6.20B
|3.91B
|3.60B
|Revenue Actual
|9.15B
|7.13B
|4.15B
|3.97B
