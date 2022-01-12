 Skip to main content

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Ameriprise Financial Stock In The Last 15 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2022 1:11pm   Comments
Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.99% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In AMP: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 1.72 shares of Ameriprise Financial at the time with $100. This investment in AMP would have produced an average annual return of 12.28%. Currently, Ameriprise Financial has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion.

Ameriprise Financial's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

If you had invested $100 in Ameriprise Financial you would have approximately $564.50 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

