Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises 2%; Philips Shares Plummet

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2022 12:32pm   Comments
Midway through trading Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.26% to 36,346.85 while the NASDAQ rose 0.77% to 15,270.07. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.57% to 4,739.98.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 63,390,870 cases with around 863,890 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 36,070,510 cases and 484,650 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,630,140 COVID-19 cases with 620,280 deaths. In total, there were at least 314,292,710 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,522,840 deaths.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares rose 1.3% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX), up 11% and inTEST Corporation (NYSE: INTT) up 9%.

In trading on Wednesday, health care shares dipped by 0.4%.

Top Headline

The annual inflation rate in the US increased to 7% in December, notching a fresh high since June 1982, and up from 6.8% in the previous month. Analysts, however, were expecting a 7% inflation rate. The CPI rose 0.50% month-over-month during December.

 

Equities Trading UP

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) shares shot up 23% to $6.69 after the company announced preclinical data of its lead program, IMX-110. The data showed that IMX-110 produced a 50% response rate in first-line-therapy-resistant cancer - soft tissue sarcoma (STS) mouse study, surpassing the STS standard of care doxorubicin’s 0% response rate in the same mouse study.

Shares of Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE: VINE) got a boost, shooting 47% to $8.57 after the company reported a partnership with CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar.

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) shares were also up, gaining 44% to $3.6796. Immuron received funding of A$6.2 ($4.45) million from the U.S Department of Defense to examine a dosing regimen for Travelan more suited for use by the military.

Check out these big movers of the day

Equities Trading DOWN

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) shares tumbled 15% to $32.90 after the company provided an update on its financial performance in Q4 2021. Philips hiked the cost of its recall of ventilators and warned earnings would take a big hit from global supply chain shortages.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) were down 10% to $37.42 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) was down, falling 14% to $11.11. Providing a R&D update, Aclaris Therapeutics said David Gordon, its chief medical officer left the company, effective Jan. 7. The company also announced update on its two Phase 2 programs that evaluate zunsemetinib in subjects with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis and in subjects with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurative.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 2% to $82.83, while gold traded up 0.3% to $1,823.70.

Silver traded up 1.3% Wednesday to $23.11 while copper rose 2.9% to $4.5580.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.77%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.91%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.3%. The German DAX gained 0.59%, French CAC 40 climbed 0.78% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index gained 0.61%.

Wholesale price inflation in Germany slowed to 16.1% in December from a record level of 16.6% in the previous month.

Economics

US crude-oil inventories dropped 4.6 million barrels last week, the EIA said.

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari is set to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Federal Open Market Committee will release its Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The U.S. Treasury statement for December is scheduled for release at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

