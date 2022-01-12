 Skip to main content

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Valero Energy Stock In The Last 10 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2022 11:06am   Comments
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.59% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In VLO: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 49.69 shares of Valero Energy at the time with $1,000. This investment in VLO would have produced an average annual return of 15.38%. Currently, Valero Energy has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion.

Valero Energy's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000 in Valero Energy you would have approximately $4,180.62 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

