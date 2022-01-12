 Skip to main content

Price Over Earnings Overview: Citigroup
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2022 9:43am   Comments
Price Over Earnings Overview: Citigroup

 

Looking into the current session, Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares are trading at $67.12, after a 0.1% gain. Moreover, over the past month, the stock spiked by 11.40%, but in the past year, fell by 2.75%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is undervalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.

The stock is currently above its 52 week low by 16.93%. Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for investors trying to diversify their portfolio with Banks stocks, and capitalize on the lower share price observed over the year.

Price Candles

The P/E ratio measures the current share price to the company's EPS. It is used by long-term investors to analyze the company's current performance against its past earnings, historical data and aggregate market data for the industry or the indices, such as S&P 500. A higher P/E indicates that investors expect the company to perform better in the future, and the stock is probably overvalued, but not necessarily. It also shows that investors are willing to pay a higher share price currently, because they expect the company to perform better in the upcoming quarters. This leads investors to also remain optimistic about rising dividends in the future.

Most often, an industry will prevail in a particular phase of a business cycle, than other industries.

Compared to the aggregate P/E ratio of the 12.2 in the Banks industry, Citigroup Inc. has a lower P/E ratio of 6.36. Shareholders might be inclined to think that the stock might perform worse than its industry peers. It's also possible that the stock is undervalued.

Price Candles

P/E ratio is not always a great indicator of the company's performance. Depending on the earnings makeup of a company, investors can become unable to attain key insights from trailing earnings.

 

