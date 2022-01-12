 Skip to main content

Quest Diagnostics Stock Falls As FY22 EPS Outlook Lags Consensus
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2022 10:46am   Comments
  • Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE: DGXexpects Q4 sales of $2.74 billion, a decrease of 9% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $2.54 billion.
  • The company noted preliminary Q4 results reflect higher than expected demand for COVID-19 testing services, while base testing volumes remained steady and consistent with the previous outlook.
  • Total volume increased approximately 1.3% in Q4. Total base testing volumes (excluding COVID-19 testing) increased approximately 10% compared to Q4 FY19.
  • COVID-19 testing volumes, which included approximately 7.9 million molecular tests and 0.7 million serology tests, declined compared to the prior year.
  • The company expects adjusted EPS of $3.33, compared to $4.48 in the fourth quarter of 2020, and better than the consensus of $3.10.
  • Quest Diagnostics expects FY21 sales of approximately $10.79 billion (prior view $10.45 billion - $10.60 billion),+14% Y/Y, beating the analyst estimate of $10.56 billion.
  • For FY21, Quest Diagnostics forecasts adjusted EPS of $14.24 (prior view $13.50 - $13.90), well above the consensus of $13.97.
  • The company believes it will exceed adjusted EPS of $8.00 (consensus $8.94) in 2022, driven by higher than anticipated demand for COVID-19 testing services, expected growth in the base business, and the recently announced one-year delay of PAMA cuts.
  • At its Investor Day in March 2021, the company shared a baseline view for 2022, including revenue of at least $8.5 billion and adjusted EPS near the upper end of $7.40 - $8.00.
  • Price Action: DGX shares are down 6.66% at $147.37 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

