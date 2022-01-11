Recap: OrganiGram Holdings Q1 Earnings

OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

OrganiGram Holdings beat estimated earnings by 85.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.003 versus an estimate of $-0.02, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $9.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 6.4% increase in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.