Earnings Scheduled For January 11, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $23.95 million.

• Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $16.08 billion.

• TD Synnex (NYSE:SNX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.67 per share on revenue of $14.25 billion.

