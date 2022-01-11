Recap: VOXX International Q3 Earnings
VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
VOXX International beat estimated earnings by 666.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.06.
Revenue was up $9.19 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 7.78% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at VOXX International's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.07
|-0.25
|EPS Actual
|0.01
|0.16
|0.43
|0.74
|Revenue Estimate
|134.39M
|125.00M
|112.50M
|142.50M
|Revenue Actual
|143.11M
|137.06M
|162.52M
|201.06M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News