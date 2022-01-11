Recap: VOXX International Q3 Earnings

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

VOXX International beat estimated earnings by 666.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.06.

Revenue was up $9.19 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 7.78% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at VOXX International's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.07 -0.25 EPS Actual 0.01 0.16 0.43 0.74 Revenue Estimate 134.39M 125.00M 112.50M 142.50M Revenue Actual 143.11M 137.06M 162.52M 201.06M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.