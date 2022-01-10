Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning AbbVie Stock In The Last 5 Years

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.69% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In ABBV: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 1.63 shares of AbbVie at the time with $100. This investment in ABBV would have produced an average annual return of 16.87%. Currently, AbbVie has a market capitalization of $238.88 billion.

AbbVie's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

If you had invested $100 in AbbVie you would have approximately $220.60 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

