Earnings Scheduled For January 10, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $245.30 million.

• Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $241.10 million.

• Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.74 per share on revenue of $75.89 million.

• VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $184.61 million.

• Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $26.55 million.

