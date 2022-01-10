 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For January 10, 2022
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 10, 2022 3:55am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For January 10, 2022

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $245.30 million.

• Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $241.10 million.

• Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.74 per share on revenue of $75.89 million.

• VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $184.61 million.

• Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $26.55 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

