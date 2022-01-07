 Skip to main content

$1000 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2022 1:02pm   Comments
Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 12.47% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In HIMX: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 813.01 shares of Himax Technologies at the time with $1,000. This investment in HIMX would have produced an average annual return of 26.15%. Currently, Himax Technologies has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion.

Himax Technologies's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $10,288.62 today based on a price of $12.65 for HIMX at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

