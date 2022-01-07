 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Baidu 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2022 11:07am   Comments
Share:
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Baidu 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 15.45% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In BIDU: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 160.38 shares of Baidu at the time with $1,000. This investment in BIDU would have produced an average annual return of 23.65%. Currently, Baidu has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion.

Baidu's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000 in Baidu you would have approximately $24,666.69 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (BIDU)

Alibaba Shares Shoot Up In Hong Kong Alongside JD, Other Tech Stocks, Leading Hang Seng Higher
U.S.-listed Chinese Stocks May Be Set for Rebound in 2022
Tencent's WeChat Continues To Grow Amid Government Crackdown
Nvidia DRIVE Orin Chip To Power Baidu's JiDU Robot EV, Same As Nio
Chart Wars: Alibaba, Baidu Appear Set For Rebound, But One Stock Looks Technically Stronger
What Does the Selling of Bonds Tell Us About Investor Sentiment?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com