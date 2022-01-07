Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Baidu 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 15.45% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In BIDU: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 160.38 shares of Baidu at the time with $1,000. This investment in BIDU would have produced an average annual return of 23.65%. Currently, Baidu has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion.

Baidu's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

If you had invested $1,000 in Baidu you would have approximately $24,666.69 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

