Greenbrier Companies: Q1 Earnings Insights
Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Greenbrier Companies beat estimated earnings by 52.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.21, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $147.71 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 4.58% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Greenbrier Companies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.74
|0.13
|-0.37
|-0.07
|EPS Actual
|0.98
|0.69
|-0.28
|-0.30
|Revenue Estimate
|610.37M
|489.44M
|386.58M
|481.03M
|Revenue Actual
|599.23M
|450.14M
|295.62M
|402.99M
