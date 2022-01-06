 Skip to main content

Walgreens Boots Alliance: Q1 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2022 7:06am   Comments
Walgreens Boots Alliance: Q1 Earnings Insights

 

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Walgreens Boots Alliance beat estimated earnings by 26.32%, reporting an EPS of $1.68 versus an estimate of $1.33, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $2.41 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 3.64% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Walgreens Boots Alliance's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.02 1.17 1.11 1.03
EPS Actual 1.17 1.38 1.26 1.22
Revenue Estimate 33.30B 33.76B 35.53B 34.95B
Revenue Actual 34.26B 34.03B 32.78B 36.31B

