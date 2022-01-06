Walgreens Boots Alliance: Q1 Earnings Insights
Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Walgreens Boots Alliance beat estimated earnings by 26.32%, reporting an EPS of $1.68 versus an estimate of $1.33, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $2.41 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 3.64% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Walgreens Boots Alliance's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.02
|1.17
|1.11
|1.03
|EPS Actual
|1.17
|1.38
|1.26
|1.22
|Revenue Estimate
|33.30B
|33.76B
|35.53B
|34.95B
|Revenue Actual
|34.26B
|34.03B
|32.78B
|36.31B
