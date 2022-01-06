5 Stocks To Watch For January 6, 2022
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $32.74 billion before the opening bell. Walgreens shares gained 0.7% to $54.40 in after-hours trading.
- Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI) issued weak sales forecast for FY21. The company said it sees FY21 sales of $84 million to $84.5 million, versus analysts’ estimates of $90.9 million and also projects FY22 sales growth of 30% year over year. The company’s CEO Eric D. Hobbs will transition to president of Antibody Therapeutics Line. Berkeley Lights shares tumbled 28% to $11.71 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) to have earned $0.68 per share on revenue of $3.02 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Conagra shares fell 0.2% to close at $34.15 on Wednesday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Landec Corporation (NASDAQ: LNDC) reported a net loss of $38.4 million for the fiscal 2022 second quarter ended November 28, 2021, versus a year-ago loss of $13.3 million. The company’s pro forma revenues, meanwhile, increased to $43.5 million from $39.9 million. Landec shares fell 1.4% to $10.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) to post quarterly earnings at $2.76 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion before the opening bell. Constellation shares fell 0.5% to $252.00 in after-hours trading.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga