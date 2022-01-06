5 Stocks To Watch For January 6, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $32.74 billion before the opening bell. Walgreens shares gained 0.7% to $54.40 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: WBA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $32.74 billion before the opening bell. Walgreens shares gained 0.7% to $54.40 in after-hours trading. Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI) issued weak sales forecast for FY21. The company said it sees FY21 sales of $84 million to $84.5 million, versus analysts’ estimates of $90.9 million and also projects FY22 sales growth of 30% year over year. The company’s CEO Eric D. Hobbs will transition to president of Antibody Therapeutics Line. Berkeley Lights shares tumbled 28% to $11.71 in the after-hours trading session.

