OraSure's CEO Resigns, Commences Review Of Strategic Alternatives
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2022 1:05pm   Comments
OraSure Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OSUR) expects Q4 FY21 revenue at the low end of the Company's guidance range of approximately $60 million.

  • The Company anticipates total InteliSwab revenue of approximately $12 million for Q4 and $20 million for FY21
  • During Q4, the Company experienced challenges; hence it could not achieve its InteliSwab guidance for the fiscal year. 
  • The Company anticipates continued scaling its InteliSwab production from 4Q21 levels and will provide an additional update on its 4Q21 earnings call. 
  • Related: OraSure Q3 Sales, Without COVID Related Products, Jump 37%; Guides FY21 Sales Below Consensus.
  • OraSure is also in the process of hiring staff for additional shifts and installing additional automated equipment to increase production further.
  • Also, the OraSure Board of Directors intends to explore and evaluate strategic alternatives.
  • OraSure also announced that Stephen Tang, President, and CEO, will leave the Company on March 31, 2022. 
  • In the interim, Dr. Tang will focus primarily on assisting the board's strategic review process.
  • Price Action: OSUR shares are up 1.16% at $8.30 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

