OraSure's CEO Resigns, Commences Review Of Strategic Alternatives
OraSure Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OSUR) expects Q4 FY21 revenue at the low end of the Company's guidance range of approximately $60 million.
- The Company anticipates total InteliSwab revenue of approximately $12 million for Q4 and $20 million for FY21.
- During Q4, the Company experienced challenges; hence it could not achieve its InteliSwab guidance for the fiscal year.
- The Company anticipates continued scaling its InteliSwab production from 4Q21 levels and will provide an additional update on its 4Q21 earnings call.
- OraSure is also in the process of hiring staff for additional shifts and installing additional automated equipment to increase production further.
- Also, the OraSure Board of Directors intends to explore and evaluate strategic alternatives.
- OraSure also announced that Stephen Tang, President, and CEO, will leave the Company on March 31, 2022.
- In the interim, Dr. Tang will focus primarily on assisting the board's strategic review process.
- Price Action: OSUR shares are up 1.16% at $8.30 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
