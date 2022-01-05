Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Lower; RPM International Posts Mixed Q2 Results

Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.02% to 36,792.88 while the NASDAQ fell 0.47% to 15,549.51. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.14% to 4,786.96.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 58,040,720 cases with around 851,430 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 35,018,350 cases and 482,550 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,323,830 COVID-19 cases with 619,420 deaths. In total, there were at least 295,735,790 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,476,550 deaths.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares climbed 1.4% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC), up 2% and Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) up 2%.

In trading on Wednesday, real estate shares fell 2.1%.

Top Headline

RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) reported mixed results for its second quarter on Wednesday.

RPM International reported quarterly earnings of $0.79 per share, missing analysts’ estimates of $0.83 per share. The company’s sales came in at $1.64 billion, versus estimates of $1.55 billion.

Equities Trading UP

Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ: MYNZ) shares shot up 53% to $15.76 after the company announced it acquired exclusive rights to novel mRNA biomarkers.

Shares of Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST) got a boost, shooting 42% to $4.39 after the company announced a multi-million dollar contract with a professional sports team.

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) shares were also up, gaining 32% to $3.9965 after the company announced a Bitcoin dividend of $0.05 per share in Bitcoin.

Equities Trading DOWN

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANNX) shares tumbled 33% to $7.41 after the company announced interim data from its ongoing, open-label Phase 2 clinical trial of ANX005 in patients with Huntington's disease who completed the 24-week treatment period.

Shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) were down 26% to $1.8799 after jumping 114% on Tuesday.

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) was down, falling 16% to $3.46 after B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Underperform and lowered its price target from $7.5 to $3.5.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.2% to $76.83, while gold traded up 0.4% to $1,821.20.

Silver traded up 0.3% Wednesday to $23.12 while copper fell 0.8% to $4.4385.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 climbed 0.2%, London’s FTSE 100 gained 0.2%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index gained 0.1%. The German DAX gained 0.6%, French CAC 40 surged 0.6% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index gained 0.4%.

The IHS Markit Eurozone composite PMI slipped to 53.3 in December from a preliminary reading of 53.4, while services PMI declined to 53.1 in December from a preliminary level of 53.3.

The annual inflation rate in Italy rose to 3.9% in December from 3.7% in the prior month, while services PMI slipped to 53.0 in December from 55.9 in the prior month. The IHS Markit services PMI for France fell to 57 in December from a preliminary level of 57.1, while German services PMI was revised higher to 48.7 in December.

Economics

Private businesses in the US hired 807,000 workers in December, the most in seven months, the ADP said.

The IHS Markit composite PMI came in slightly higher at 57.0 in December from a preliminary reading of 56.9. US services PMI also rose to 57.6 in December from a preliminary estimate of 57.5.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Federal Open Market Committee will issue minutes of its latest meeting at 2:00 p.m. ET.

