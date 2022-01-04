 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Constellation Brands 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 04, 2022 10:15am   Comments
Share:
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Constellation Brands 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 8.27% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In STZ: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 4.06 shares of Constellation Brands at the time with $100. This investment in STZ would have produced an average annual return of 16.75%. Currently, Constellation Brands has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion.

Constellation Brands's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Constellation Brands you would have approximately $1,031.39 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (STZ)

Merlot in a Can, Anyone? Making a Splash in the Wine World
Constellation Brands: Debt Insights
Expert Ratings For Constellation Brands
4 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Shares of Constellation Brands Inc. Rise Above Previous High
Corporate Cannabis Takeover? Assessing 5 Big Industries Already At The Table
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com