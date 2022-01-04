5 Stocks To Watch For January 4, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $460.17 million after the closing bell. SMART Global shares gained 2.8% to close at $73.00 on Monday.

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) reported a $350 million buyback program and also disclosed several changes to its leadership team. ASGN shares gained 0.5% to close at $124.06 on Monday.

(NYSE: ASGN) reported a $350 million buyback program and also disclosed several changes to its leadership team. ASGN shares gained 0.5% to close at $124.06 on Monday. Analysts are expecting MillerKnoll, Inc (NASDAQ: MLKN) to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion for the latest quarter. MillerKnoll shares slipped 0.1% to $39.80 in after-hours trading.

