$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 31, 2021
$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 38.0% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In NOW: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 13.22 shares of ServiceNow at the time with $1,000. This investment in NOW would have produced an average annual return of 54.12%. Currently, ServiceNow has a market capitalization of $130.91 billion.

ServiceNow's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $8,694.46 today based on a price of $657.82 for NOW at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

