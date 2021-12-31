Here's How Much $100 Invested In Advance Auto Parts 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 5.14% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In AAP: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.86 shares of Advance Auto Parts at the time with $100. This investment in AAP would have produced an average annual return of 13.57%. Currently, Advance Auto Parts has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion.

Advance Auto Parts's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

This $100 investment would be worth $677.17 today based on a price of $237.15 for AAP at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.