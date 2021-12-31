 Skip to main content

Market Overview

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 31, 2021 1:02pm   Comments
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.44% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In ROK: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 1.31 shares of Rockwell Automation at the time with $100. This investment in ROK would have produced an average annual return of 16.46%. Currently, Rockwell Automation has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion.

Rockwell Automation's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Rockwell Automation you would have approximately $455.58 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

