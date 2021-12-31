 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 31, 2021 1:00pm   Comments
Share:
If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.53% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In NVO: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.78 shares of Novo Nordisk at the time with $100. This investment in NVO would have produced an average annual return of 25.65%. Currently, Novo Nordisk has a market capitalization of $256.57 billion.

Novo Nordisk's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Novo Nordisk you would have approximately $313.20 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (NVO)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 20, 2021
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Novo Nordisk
Novo Nordisk Shares Slump As Wegovy Hits US Supply Issues; Deutsche Bank Downgrades
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls 75 Points; Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Shares Spike Higher
Novartis Has $21B From Roche Stake Sale - Which Company Is On Its M&A Radar?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com