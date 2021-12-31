 Skip to main content

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 31, 2021 12:59pm   Comments
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.93% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In CVS: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 6.77 shares of CVS Health at the time with $100. This investment in CVS would have produced an average annual return of 10.21%. Currently, CVS Health has a market capitalization of $136.38 billion.

CVS Health's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

This $100 investment would be worth $699.12 today based on a price of $103.31 for CVS at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

