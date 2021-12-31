 Skip to main content

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 31, 2021 12:58pm   Comments
Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.68% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In DAL: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 124.84 shares of Delta Air Lines at the time with $1,000. This investment in DAL would have produced an average annual return of 16.7%. Currently, Delta Air Lines has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion.

Delta Air Lines's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $4,871.41 today based on a price of $39.02 for DAL at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

