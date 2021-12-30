 Skip to main content

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 30, 2021 9:49am   Comments
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.48% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In WSM: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 3.21 shares of Williams-Sonoma at the time with $100. This investment in WSM would have produced an average annual return of 11.97%. Currently, Williams-Sonoma has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion.

Williams-Sonoma's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

This $100 investment would be worth $544.86 today based on a price of $169.66 for WSM at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

