Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Caesars Entertainment 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 30, 2021 9:49am   Comments
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Caesars Entertainment 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 24.18% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In CZR: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 58.65 shares of Caesars Entertainment at the time with $1,000. This investment in CZR would have produced an average annual return of 40.4%. Currently, Caesars Entertainment has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion.

Caesars Entertainment's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $5,454.55 today based on a price of $92.38 for CZR at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

