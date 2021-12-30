 Skip to main content

DiDi Shares Drop After Q2, Q3 Results
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 30, 2021 5:34am   Comments
DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDIreported results for the second and third quarters of 2021.

  • Q2 Results: DiDi posted second-quarter 2021 revenue growth of 54.7% year-on-year to RMB48.2 billion. 
  • China Mobility revenue rose 52.2% Y/Y to RMB44.8 billion.
  • Operations losses jumped from RMB(0.8) billion to RMB(24.6) billion.
  • Core Platform Transactions were 3 billion. Transactions from the China Mobility were 2.6 billion.
  • Core Platform, Gross Transaction Value, reached RMB73.3 billion. GTV from China Mobility reached RMB64.6 billion.
  • Platform Sales from China Mobility and International segments reached RMB11.5 billion. Platform Sales from the China Mobility segment reached RMB10.7 billion.
  • DiDi used RMB1.2 billion in operating cash flow during Q2 and held RMB26.3 billion in cash and equivalents at June end.
  • Q3 Results: DiDi posted a third-quarter 2021 revenue decline of 1.7% Y/Y to RMB42.7 billion ($6.6 billion). 
  • China Mobility revenue dropped 5.1% Y/Y to RMB39 billion ($6.1 billion).
  • Operations losses widened from RMB(1.1) billion to RMB(9.1) billion ($(1.4) billion).
  • Core Platform Transactions were 2.9 billion. Transactions of China Mobility were 2.4 billion. 
  • Core Platform GTV reached RMB68.7 billion ($10.7 billion). GTV from China Mobility reached RMB58.4 billion ($9.1 billion).
  • Platform Sales from China Mobility and International segments were RMB9.7 billion ($1.5 billion). Platform Sales from China Mobility reached RMB8.9 billion ($1.4 billion). 
  • DiDi used RMB5.1 billion ($785 million) in operating cash flow during Q3 and held RMB49.3 billion ($7.7 billion) in cash and equivalents at September end.
  • Board Change: DiDi elected Yi Zhang as a director, and Daniel Yong Zhang has resigned from the board.
  • Yi Zhang is currently Senior Legal Director of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) and general counsel of Alibaba Local Services Company.
  • Price Action: DIDI shares traded lower by 5.47% at $4.67 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

