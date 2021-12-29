Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.: The Winning Streak Continues

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) traded at a new 12-month high today of $30.26. This new high was reached on below-average trading volume as 315,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.9 million shares.

Sprouts Farmers Market is an American specialty grocer offering a health-oriented assortment that focuses on fresh and naturally derived products. Its offerings are especially focused on produce, which constituted around 22% of sales in fiscal 2020. Founded in 2002, the chain is most heavily concentrated in California, which accounted for over one-third of its 362 stores as of the end of fiscal 2020. All of the company’s operations are in the United States, with its stores largely located in the southern half of the country. The firm sells roughly 20,000 products (of which nearly 25% are organic), with private-label products accounting for about 16% of sales in fiscal 2020. Perishable items accounted for 57% of fiscal 2020 sales.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. has a potential

upside of 0.8% based on a current price of $30.26 and analysts’ consensus price target of $30.50.

Over the past year, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. has traded in a range of $19.13 to $30.26 and is now at $30.26, 58% above that low.

Image Sourced from Pixabay