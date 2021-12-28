Recap: Edesa Biotech Q4 Earnings

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Edesa Biotech beat estimated earnings by 27.03%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.37, which surprised analysts.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 0.88% increase in the share price the next day.

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.