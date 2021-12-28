 Skip to main content

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Bank of America
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2021 10:01am   Comments
In the current session, Bank of America Inc. (NYSE:BAC) is trading at $44.89, after a 0.56% gain. Over the past month, the stock increased by 0.94%, and in the past year, by 49.73%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders are optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.

Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for shareholders trying to capitalize on the higher share price. The stock is currently below from its 52 week high by 7.80%.

The P/E ratio is used by long-term shareholders to assess the company's market performance against aggregate market data, historical earnings, and the industry at large. A lower P/E can either represent a company's poor future earnings potential or a buying opportunity relative to other stocks. It shows that shareholders are less than willing to pay a high share price, because they do not expect the company to exhibit growth, in terms of future earnings.

Most often, an industry will prevail in a particular phase of a business cycle, than other industries.

Compared to the aggregate P/E ratio of 11.11 in the Banks industry, Bank of America Inc. has a higher P/E ratio of 13.37. Shareholders might be inclined to think that Bank of America Inc. might perform better than its industry group. It's also possible that the stock is overvalued.

There are many limitations to P/E ratio. It is sometimes difficult to determine the nature of the earnings makeup of a company. Shareholders might not get what they're looking for, from trailing earnings.

 

