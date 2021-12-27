 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; News Corp To Buy Base Chemicals

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2021 10:20am   Comments
Share:
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; News Corp To Buy Base Chemicals

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.39% to 36,089.53 while the NASDAQ rose 0.78% to 15,774.78. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.70% to 4,758.97.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 53,222,420 cases with around 837,850 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,793,330 cases and 479,990 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,239,430 COVID-19 cases with 618,480 deaths. In total, there were at least 280,391,180 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,418,560 deaths.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares climbed 1.2% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT), up 33% and Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) up 7%.

In trading on Monday, energy shares rose by just 0.1%.

Top Headline

News Corp (NASDAQ: NWS) agreed to acquire the Base Chemicals business for $295 million cash from S&P Global Inc (NYSE: SPGI) and IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE: INFO).

Equities Trading UP

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) shares shot up 57% to $8.51 after the company announced a strategic collaboration with Stryker Corporation to develop the LIBERTY robotic system for neurovascular applications.

Shares of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ: PYR) got a boost, shooting 28% to $3.2438.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) shares were also up, gaining 24% to $5.36. Reliance Global Group recently announced pricing of $20.0 million private placement with institutional investors.

Check out these big movers of the day

Equities Trading DOWN

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) shares tumbled 71% to $11.66 after the company's phase 3 trial to treat symptomatic transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy did not achieve its primary endpoint.

Shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) were down 20% to $2.21 after the company priced an offering of roughly 3.81 million ADSs at $2.36 per ADS.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) was down, falling 16% to $1.6950 after jumping more than 36% on Thursday. Pasithea recently said it expanded its footprint with second Ketamine Therapy Clinic in the UK.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.1% to $73.82, while gold traded down 0.1% to $1,811.20.

Silver traded up 0.3% Monday to $23.010 while copper rose 0.1% to $4.3980.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.5%, the Spanish Ibex Index surged 0.6% and the German DAX 40 gained 0.4%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 dropped 0.1%, French CAC 40 climbed 0.5% and Italy’s FTSE MIB gained 0.7%.

 

Economics

The Dallas Fed manufacturing index for December is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The index is expected to drop to 9.5 in December from previous month’s reading of 11.8.

The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury will auction 2-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AVCT + BBIO)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
15 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
54 Biggest Movers From Thursday
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Dec.26-Jan. 1): Xeris FDA Decision, Pending Clinical Readouts In Focus In Final Week Of Year
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Eurozone Commodities Small Cap Global Intraday Update

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com