 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2021 9:53am   Comments
Share:
If You Invested $100 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.39% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In BA: 20 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.62 shares of Boeing at the time with $100. This investment in BA would have produced an average annual return of 8.62%. Currently, Boeing has a market capitalization of $120.01 billion.

Boeing's Share Price Over Last 20 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Boeing you would have approximately $531.73 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (BA)

CNBC's Final Trades: Uber Technologies, Boeing, ViacomCBS And This Automaker
UPS Orders 19 Boeing 767 Freighters
Boeing Analyst Cuts Boeing Price Target On Further 787 Delivery Delays
What Are Whales Doing With Boeing
Where Boeing Stands With Analysts
Glitch Delays NASA Rocket Launch, Latest Setback In Boeing Led Project
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com