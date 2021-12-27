 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For December 27, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2021 4:37am   Comments
5 Stocks To Watch For December 27, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBSE) reported a net loss of around $25.4 million, or $0.93 per share for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, versus a year-ago net loss of around $17.4 million, or $0.89 per share. NeuBase Therapeutics shares gained 0.7% to $3.08 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) named Giuliano La Fratta as Chief Financial Officer. Aeterna Zentaris shares fell 0.5% to close at $0.4202 on Thursday.
  • Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) said its subsidiary, Ares Holdings L.P., agreed to acquire AMP's PrivateMarketsCo Infrastructure Debt platform for $308 million. Ares Management shares gained 3% to settle at $81.36 on Thursday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ: ESCA) appointed Walter P. Glazer, Jr. as Chief Executive Officer and President. Escalade shares rose 0.6% to close at $15.69 on Thursday.
  • The Drugs Controller General of India has given Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin Emergency Use approval in the paediatric age group between 12 and 18 years. Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) has the US rights to the Bharat Biotech’s vaccine candidate. Ocugen shares dropped 1.5% to $5.22 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

