5 Stocks To Watch For December 27, 2021

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBSE) reported a net loss of around $25.4 million, or $0.93 per share for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, versus a year-ago net loss of around $17.4 million, or $0.89 per share. NeuBase Therapeutics shares gained 0.7% to $3.08 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: AEZS) named Giuliano La Fratta as Chief Financial Officer. Aeterna Zentaris shares fell 0.5% to close at $0.4202 on Thursday. Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) said its subsidiary, Ares Holdings L.P., agreed to acquire AMP's PrivateMarketsCo Infrastructure Debt platform for $308 million. Ares Management shares gained 3% to settle at $81.36 on Thursday.

