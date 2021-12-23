Recap: GEE Group Q4 Earnings

GEE Group (AMEX:JOB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

GEE Group reported in-line EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $0.03, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $10.45 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 8.37% drop in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.